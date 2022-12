Not Available

Join us for one of the most breathtaking scientific and cinematographic explorations of our time. A sequel to the highly successful Arctic Mission, this stunning documentary, co-produced by the CBC and Radio-Canada, captures the beauty and grandeur of Antarctica. An adventurous crew of filmmakers, scientists and mariners embarked on a 17-month expedition aboard the SEDNA IV, a state-of-the-art research sailing vessel, and braved one of the planet’s roughest and coldest seas.