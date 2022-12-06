Not Available

Four arms, two legs and a thirst for adventure. Welcome to the world of Anthony Ant, the coolest insect on television. Join him and his gang of friends as they grow up in the underground city of Antville the bustling fast-paced metropolis they share with hundreds of thousands of other ants. Anthony and his friends Kevin "Mr. Cook" Ant, Alexi Ant, Ruby Red Ant, Terry Termite and Billy Bedbug live their busy lives, getting in scrapes, up to mischief and occasionally into danger. They are a streetwise, hip gang of insects who get into exciting adventures, both under and above ground.