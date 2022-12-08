Antiquarian Bookshop Biblia's Case Files

Not Available

This story takes place at an antiquarian bookshop on a secluded corner of Kamakura, Japan's ancient capital, called Biblia Antiquarian bookshop. The owner of the shop is Shinokawa Shioriko, a young and beautiful woman who is overly shy and finds it difficult to converse upon meeting someone for the first time. On the other hand, the abundance of her knowledge in antiquarian books is second to none. When she speaks about these classic books, passion overcomes shyness and she becomes the most eloquent storyteller. Shioriko is your guide to unravelling he secrets and mysteries of antiquarian books through her vast knowledge on the subject and sharp observant eyes.