Not Available

Antique Bakery (2008)

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nippon Animation

One day, Tachibana, owner of the cake shop Antique, meets genius pâtissier Ono. He is Tachibana's former classmate who used to get spurned by him. Tachibana is relieved to know that Ono doesn’t remember him, and so Tachibana invites him as a pâtissier at his cake shop. However, Ono has come out of the closet and makes numerous advance to Tachibana…

Cast

Shinichiro MikiYusuke Ono
Keiji FujiwaraKeisuke Tachibana
Mamoru MiyanoEiji Kanda
Eiji HanawaChikage Kobayakawa
Norio WakamotoTadahiro Akutagawa
Kazue IkuraTachibana's mother

