Antique Bakery (2008)

One day, Tachibana, owner of the cake shop Antique, meets genius pâtissier Ono. He is Tachibana's former classmate who used to get spurned by him. Tachibana is relieved to know that Ono doesn’t remember him, and so Tachibana invites him as a pâtissier at his cake shop. However, Ono has come out of the closet and makes numerous advance to Tachibana…