The food of Italy has a history as long and magnificent as its native land, yet it remains at the forefront of culinary innovation and style. Travelling around the north of the country - from the mountains of Liguria to Venice and Verona - Antonio Carluccio, the Italian gastronome and wild-mushroom enthusiast, takes the best of the old and most delicious of the modern and brings them together to create food that is as full of passion as it is of flavour.