Antonio Carluccio's Southern Italian Feast

Antonio Carluccio, the godfather of Italian gastronomy, travels through Southern Italy sampling and cooking the region's specialities. His tour takes him from Sardinia to Sicily and from Campania to Calabria, with visits to Rome, Puglia and Basilicata. Among the treats in store are an impromptu barbecue in a vineyard, a shepherd's feast in the Barbagia Mountains, a Neapolitan pizza-making class, a moonlit octopus-fishing trip and a San Lorenzo's night grill for ten men called Lorenzo.