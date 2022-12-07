Not Available

Last year, the BBC One audience and Andrew Lloyd Webber solved a problem like Maria and catapulted telesales girl Connie Fisher to stardom in The Sound Of Music. This year, the BBC is launching a nationwide talent search to find a male lead for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat. Joining musical composer and producer Andrew Lloyd Webber and presenter Graham Norton is the Any Dream Will Do panel - Broadway and West End leading lady Denise Van Outen, Torchwood star John Barrowman, acclaimed theatre producer Bill Kenwright, and outspoken and opinionated voice coach Zoe Tyler.