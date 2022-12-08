Anyone for Denis?

Not Available

With the wife away, Denis intends to play: host, that is, to a small group of rowdy drinking friends at the Prime Ministerial country retreat of Chequers. Unfortunately, Margaret arrives unexpectedly, intending to play host to a couple of EEC commissioners. Between an inept but enthusiastic new police bodyguard, an ancient butler, a striking cook and a domineering female Admiral acting as head of the house, Denis's old friends are mistaken for would-be terrorists, and all hell breaks loose. But will anyone notice Boris, the KGB agent secreted in a secret under-stairs compartment?