Sou and Aoi of "Aoki (= immature) Vampire" runs a coffee shop that is open only at night. Due to the influence of the new corona, the monthly blood distribution from the Vampire Association headquarters in Romania has stopped. "Vampires can attack humans and become full-fledged," he says, but it's not easy for the two blue vans who have never sucked blood on their own... Can Sou and Aoi survive the corona wreck?