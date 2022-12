Not Available

TV2's brand new series: Aotearoa Social Club is an irreverent, off the wall new show featuring an array of well-known Kiwi panellists. The all Maori panel include celebrities such as Nesian Mystik's Te Awanui (Awa) Reeder, actor Tammy Davis, Silver Fern Catherine Latu and radio DJ and singer K'Lee where they discus, dissect and disrespect all things pop-culture.