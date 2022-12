Not Available

Spyros and Dimitra have been married for five years, while Yannis and Vlassis are roommates and best friends, despite the fact that the former is a homosexual and the latter a shameless womanizer. All four live on the same floor of an apartment building in Lycabettus, Athens, Greece, in two apartments that have the same terrace. The cast is rounded out by Renia, Vlassis' girlfriend, and Mr. Vassilis, the landlord. We follow their lives through funny and hilarious situations.