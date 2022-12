Not Available

Aimed more at adults than young adolescents, the storyline in these videos/DVDs is set up as a two-part comedy following the day-to-day life of Jorge and Marta as they find themselves obliged to share a flat together by mistake. You will see them move on from flatmates to friends through 8 communiactive situations. The contents of each sequence are adapted to complement the work with "Nuevo Ven and Eco" or indeed any other intermediate method.