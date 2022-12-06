Not Available

As our astronauts tumble about in the zero-gravity of space miles above our heads, back down here on the little blue ball, the country that got them there only recently found itself in the midst of a heated debate about whether all that scientific progress was actually just the work of a bunch of monkeys. Since Stanley Kubrick's most famous jump-cut conveniently skipped over how one goes from smashing bones to spacewalks, the History Channel gives us Ape to Man, a journey through the revolution that was (and still is) evolution. It is an intelligent and exciting visual primer on the science of anthropology and its search for our ancestors.