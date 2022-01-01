Not Available

Apocalypse Man is an American television program that premiered on January 6, 2010 on History hosted by former US Marine and martial-artist Rudy Reyes. The show is based on how to survive the aftermath of the end of the world, if the world was to come to an end. Rudy Reyes is a former Recon Marine, and later states "Speed, Surprise and Violence of Action" while doing a door breach, this statement is the motto of the USMC Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team's Recapture Tactics Team, which is a unit that is Special Operations Capable.