Apocalypse: The Rise of Hitler

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CC&C

Infamous for his crimes against humanity, Hitler's rise to power was unexpected and devastating. But how could a political party so intolerant gain so much power under one man? Using historical newly colourised and impactful footage, Apocalypse: The Rise Of Hitler is a two-part documentary which takes a remarkable look into the Nazis' ascent, exploring Hitler's path from mediocre student and failed artist to totalitarian dictator.

Cast

Mathieu KassovitzHimself - Narrator (voice)
Adolf HitlerHimself (archive footage)
Rudolf HessHimself (archive footage)
Hermann GöringHimself (archive footage)
Joseph GoebbelsHimself (archive footage)
Paul von HindenburgHimself (archive footage)

