Infamous for his crimes against humanity, Hitler's rise to power was unexpected and devastating. But how could a political party so intolerant gain so much power under one man? Using historical newly colourised and impactful footage, Apocalypse: The Rise Of Hitler is a two-part documentary which takes a remarkable look into the Nazis' ascent, exploring Hitler's path from mediocre student and failed artist to totalitarian dictator.
|Mathieu Kassovitz
|Himself - Narrator (voice)
|Adolf Hitler
|Himself (archive footage)
|Rudolf Hess
|Himself (archive footage)
|Hermann Göring
|Himself (archive footage)
|Joseph Goebbels
|Himself (archive footage)
|Paul von Hindenburg
|Himself (archive footage)
View Full Cast >