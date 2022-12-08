Apollo 11 The Untold Story

Not Available

One-Hour Special for Discovery Science Channel / five When Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon in July 1969, Apollo 11 was hailed as the supreme triumph of American technology. But behind the flag waving lies a very different story: the untold account of how close the mission came to disaster. Now, nearly forty years later, men on that mission reveal what really happened on the first voyage to the moon. It's a tale of how primitive computer technology, coupled with human errors and mechanical failures, nearly caused the tragic loss of the crew.