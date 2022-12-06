Apollo 8: Leaving the Cradle

Not Available

The December 1968 journey of the Apollo 8 crew into lunar orbit verified the essential elements of the Apollo-Saturn system, and at the same time gave man a view of the Earth that will live through the ages. For many of us, the Apollo 8 mission and broadcasts will always hold a special significance in the history of space exploration. This unique three-disc set features the television transmissions from Apollo 8, along with rare footage of preparation, launch, all the onboard footage, and recovery. You'll come to know the mission as never before, and take an extraordinary look at the voyage when man left the cradle of the Earth.