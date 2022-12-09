Not Available

The Apple Music Festival (formerly known as the iTunes Festival) is a music concert series sponsored by Apple Inc. First held in 2007 at the Institute of Contemporary Arts, the festival then moved to KOKO for 2008 before establishing itself as an annual music event at The Roundhouse in Camden Town, London since 2009. Tickets are given away for free to fans in the UK by entering a prize draw. Performances are streamed live on Apple Music, iTunes and Apple TV and broadcast to every corner of the globe.