Not Available

"You can't pick your own relatives" goes the old saying, but that's exactly what a lonely hair dresser named Ginger-Nell Hollyhock did. Placing classified ads in local papers, she recruited a con man husband ("Fast Eddie"), a tap dancing daughter (Anna Maries) a son who wanted to fly like a bird(Junior) and a tottering old grandfather (Grandpa) all whom came to live together-for the laughs. The setting is in Kansas City, Missouri which adds period color. Show Type: ABC Situation Comedy First Telecast: September 23, 1978 Last Episode: September 30,1978 Last Telecast: September 30,1978 Episodes: 2 Aired Color Episodes Based on the play "Nourish The Beast", by Steve Tesich. <p ALIGN=CENTER> ABC Broadcast History <p ALIGN=CENTER> September 23, 1978 - September 30,1978.....Saturdays 8:30/7:30C P.M.