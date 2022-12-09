Not Available

When the rich and famous want the ultimate winter ski vacation, they head to the posh resort town of Whistler, British Columbia, where breathtaking mountain adventures are rivaled only by extravagant off-slope festivities. Hoping to take the après scene to a new level is Canadian hospitality mogul Joey Gibbons, who recently launched travel concierge business Gibbons Life aimed at redefining the tourism industry. To achieve this lofty goal, Joey has recruited a dream team of dynamic staff members to orchestrate unforgettable experiences – from backcountry heli-skiing and steamy hot springs spa treatments to fine dining in the Peak 2 Peak Gondola, no request is too outrageous.