April Kiss

Chae-Won is an art school graduate who teaches students applying for college at a private instruction school. She still remembers her first love Jung-Woo from her junior days. Now there is a man named Kang Jae-Seop in her life. He's been a top student throughout despite being from a poor family lacking resources and is an officer at a prestigious firm at a tender age, a testament to his abilities. She felt she could lean on a man like that for the rest of her life but then Jeong-wu reappears.