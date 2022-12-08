Not Available

Eun Seo and Eun Young both grow up at the church orphanage. Eun Seo falls in love with Kim Min Woo and had his son. But unfortunately Min Woo and their son die in a car accident on their way to meet Min Woo's parents. This accident causes Eun Seo forget about her past life and her memory. Min Woo's brother, Min Ho, returns to Korea and becomes the heir to the family congomorate after Min Woo's death. Eun Young assumes Eun Seo's life and pretends to be her. Min Ho later meets and falls in love with Eun Seo.