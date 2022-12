Not Available

Arab Idol Arabic: آراب أيدول‎, also called Arab Idol : Mahboub El Arab (Arabic: آراب أيدول : محبوب العرب‎), is an Arabic television show based on the popular British show Pop Idol created by Simon Fuller's 19 Entertainment and developed by Fremantle Media. The first season premiered on December 9, 2011,The show was broadcast worldwide on MBC 1 and simultaneously aired on LBC. The live shows are recorded in Beirut, Lebanon. The second season debuted on 8 March 2013.