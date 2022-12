Not Available

Arabs Got Talent debuted on 14 January 2011 on MBC4. The show proved very successful and very popular in the Arab world. The judges are Najwa Karam, Amr Adeeb and Ali Jaber. The live shows started on 25 February 2011. The winner of the first series was the Egyptian poet Amro Qotamesh (in Arabic عمرو قطامش) Season 2 start in 2012.