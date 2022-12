Not Available

Kubota Makoto and Tokitoh Minoru (characters from Kazuya Minekura's manga Wild Adaptor -- though no reference is made to the darker storyline of WA in this light-hearted anime) are the muscle of their high school's all-powerful student council. They defend the student body from disorder -- generated by both humans and demons -- while avoiding their classes.