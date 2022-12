Not Available

* Based on a seinen gag manga by Nakamura Hikaru serialised in Young GanGan. A young upper-class elite man, Ichinomiya "Riku" Kou, who has a policy of not ever wanting to be in debt to anyone, ends up owing his life to a strange girl, who rescues him. His saviour is Nino, a beautiful homeless girl, who believes that she is from the planet Venus and lives under the bridge by the Arakawa river. So the young man ends up living there too.