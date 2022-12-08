Not Available

Arang and the Magistrate

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Arang is an aggrieved ghost who happens to suffer from amnesia. She sets out on a journey to find her true identity but first she needs to find someone in the living world who can see her and help her. That person is Eun-oh. She makes a plea to Eun-oh to help her recover her memories. Eun-oh jokingly tells her that he would only help her if he becomes the district magistrate and so Arang cleverly finds a way to have him appointed as a magistrate overnight. This drama brings the supernatural romantic story of Arang, a ghost who seeks answers to her untimely death, and Eun-ho, a young district magistrate who abhors ghost!

Cast

Lee Joon-giKim Eun Oh
Shin Min-aArang / Lee Seo Rim
Han Jung-sooMu-young
Hwang Bo RaBang-wool
Yoo Seung-hoJade Emperor
Yeon Woo JinJoo-wal

View Full Cast >

Images