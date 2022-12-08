Arang and the Magistrate

Not Available

Arang is an aggrieved ghost who happens to suffer from amnesia. She sets out on a journey to find her true identity but first she needs to find someone in the living world who can see her and help her. That person is Eun-oh. She makes a plea to Eun-oh to help her recover her memories. Eun-oh jokingly tells her that he would only help her if he becomes the district magistrate and so Arang cleverly finds a way to have him appointed as a magistrate overnight. This drama brings the supernatural romantic story of Arang, a ghost who seeks answers to her untimely death, and Eun-ho, a young district magistrate who abhors ghost!