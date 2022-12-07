Arcade Gamer Fubuki

Not Available

Fubuki is a young girl with big ambitions, wanting to be the best at gaming no matter what the platform. Her best friend, Hanako Kokobunji support keeps practicing to be the best at gaming. Her inspiration to be the best was born in sadness, when her virtual pet passed away, the gaming legend Arashi, gave her a means to focus the universes gaming passion. When Fubuki is entered into the World Championship of gaming she has to battle the best of the regional tournament, before moving onto the national and World Championships.