Archie's Fun House

Archie appears on stage in front of a theater full of (live-action) kids each week and introduces his Fun House and the star of the show, the Giant Jukebox. The Archie gang gives its audience crazy blackout gags, outrageous puns and wacky jokes. The regular segments are "How to Catch a Man" with Big Ethel, "Thunderbolt Theatre" and "Giant Jukebox Jokes." Semi-regular features include "The Early Early Show," "Betty's Diary," "The Big, Big World of Sports" with Coach Cleats, an inept trapeze act with Reggie and Moose; and more. Each episode has three songs performed by The Archies.