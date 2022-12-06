Not Available

Archie's Weird Mysteries

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The most recent attempt to bring Archie to the small screen, this show revolved around a school newspaper column written by Archie, appropriately dubbed the title of the show. As Archie writes about the mysteries of the universe, weird things keep happening in Riverdale, and it's up to the gang to solve each dillema as it happens. The show's cast, discluding the regular adults, is mainly limited to the primary five Archie characters (being Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle), and employs Dilton Doiley whenever there is need for the help of a genius. Other Archie teens who have made appearances on this show have been Moose Mason, Ethel Muggs, and making their first appearances (finally!) on any Archie show, Midge Klump, Chuck Clayton, and Nancy Harris.

Cast

Andrew RannellsArchie Andrews
America YoungBetty Cooper
Camille SchmidtVeronica Lodge
Chris LundquistJughead Jones
Paul SossoReggie Mantle
Ben BeckDilton Doiley

View Full Cast >

Images