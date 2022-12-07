Not Available

In some of the world’s most desolate and stunning locations, the damaging impact of human activity is evident; climate change is hitting the Arctic harder and faster than any other region on Earth. Although the North may seem remote from the population centres of the world, this – sensitive ecosystems forever altered by climate change – is where the brunt of our carbon footprint is felt the most. Discovery HD presents ARCTIC CIRCLE, where untold riches are at stake – and maybe the future of the planet itself. As ice melts and polar bears die, this two-part documentary series – co-produced in association with the National Film Board of Canada and NHK Japan – reveals nations scrambling to claim Arctic territories and pump oil and gas from under pristine northern waters.