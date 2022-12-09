Not Available

Arctic Vets takes viewers into the world of the remarkable wildlife that inhabits Canada's frozen north. Featuring incredible access and a cast of amazing characters (both human and animal), this ground-breaking new series is packed with heart-warming and heart wrenching stories. The show follows the veterinary team at Assiniboine Park Arctic Animal Hospital tasked with the mission to save the lives of sick and injured Arctic species, including polar bears, reindeer, muskox and more in one of earth's toughest environments.