Are We There Yet? opens where the popular film of the same name left off, with Nick and Suzanne newly married. After six months, their family is beginning to show growing pains, from the complexities of life as newlyweds to weathering the storm of teenage children. Work makes life all the more complicated. Former athlete Nick has sold his sports paraphernalia store and now works in information technology. Party planner Suzanne also has a hectic professional schedule.