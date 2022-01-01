Not Available

Are You Hot?: The Search for America's Sexiest People is an American reality television series that premiered February 13, 2003 on ABC. A panel of judges including Lorenzo Lamas, Rachel Hunter, and Randolph Duke evaluated contestants on the sole criterion of their physical attractiveness. It was cancelled after one season due to low ratings. The winner of the lone season was New Orleans native Chantille Boudousque. While aired on prime time, many male contestants appearing bare-chested were censored at times due to lower body hair being exposed.