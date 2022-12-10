Are you OK

Not Available

Today, the imperial court is soliciting traversals, giving them various positions according to their talents, changing the civilization after the fall, and trying to create a new world. Zuo Yunqi is just an ordinary young master, mixed with the court in disguise as a spy to save his father. However, he was recognized by one hired specifically to spot such spies, and the two engaged in an epic battle of wits. When the two jointly prevented a terrifying conspiracy, they found that the traversals secretly established an alliance to try to overthrow those in power and build a new society of peaceful coexistence. Zuo Yunqi and his party were forced to participate in this battle.