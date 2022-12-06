Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Not Available

Ordinary adults must try their luck at a series of questions targeted at the fifth-grade level. The contestants have the opportunity to answer 10 subject questions for 500,000 and one additional question to win a million dollars. If they decide to drop out before that, they keep the money they have won and must look into the camera and state, " I am not smarter than a fifth grader." There are 5 children "classmates" that the adults can turn to for help via 3 cheats: (1) Peek lets them look at one answer and decide whether or not to use it; (2) Copy forces them to use an answer sight unseen; (3) Save is used when the contestant is wrong and the child is right and therefore saves the contestant. Host: Jeff Foxworthy. The program switched to syndication for seasons 4 & 5, after which it was canceled. Fox is now bringing it back for season 6.