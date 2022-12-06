Arena (1975)

Not Available

Arena is a British television documentary series, made and broadcast by the BBC. It has run since 1 October 1975, and over five hundred episodes have been made. Arena covers all manner of subjects, from profiles of notable people such as Bob Dylan to the Ford Cortina car. Arena was originally conceived by the producer Alan Yentob, who also did on-camera presenting and interviewing work for the programme. Arena was voted one of the 50 most influential programmes of all time in a poll of leading TV executives in Broadcast magazine.