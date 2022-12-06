Not Available

The likes of Jimmy Carr, Phill Jupitus, Dara O'Briain and Johnny Vegas join team captains Rufus Hound and Marcus Brigstocke and host John Sergeant for a brand new and exclusive panel show that celebrates the art of the argument. In each episode, John oversees a lively cauldron of debate as guests and team captains are asked to argue against received wisdom, as well as defend comments that any self-respecting person would find just pain wrong. With plenty of lively debate, some quick thinking and some sneaky point scoring, Argumental takes all the most topical and contentious issues of the day and rips them to shreds.