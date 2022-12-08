Arkeologerna

Not Available

Arne Hjeltnes takes us on a journey through time and space together with archaeologist Frode Iversen. We meet the people who normally works with excavations in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, and we visit some of Scandinavia's most important archaeological sites. Unique findings in class, such as the Swedish Vasa Ship and the Norwegian Gokstadsskeppet have contributed to our knowledge of ancient times, but also simple foodpits provide archaeologists with valuable information about what life was like before. Archaeological finds inspiration even to our own contemporary culture. The standard for wireless communication, Bluetooth, named after the Danish king Harald Bluetooth. In eight programs we follow on Arnes and Frode archaeological discovery.