The British-American thriller Armadillo stars James Frain as Lorimer Black, a slick, well-spoken insurance loss adjustor whose supremely confident and aristocratic public image is a smokescreen for the insecurities stemming from his Gypsy background. Black finds himself straddling his past, present, and future as he investigates a suspicious hotel fire which may be linked with a large-scale fraud involving his own company. Along the way, he romances Flavia (Catherine McCormack), a very married -- and very miserable -- actress.