If the floodwaters rise, if the virus spreads, if the bombs go off — these men are ready. Meet the Armageddon Outfitters - four former Marines who believe that they have what it takes to survive almost any doomsday scenario. Joel, Mark, Mike and Jimmy own Forge Survival Supply; their mission is to use what they have on hand to teach and test their clients' survival skills and get them ready for the potential end of the world.