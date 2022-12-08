Arman ja Viimeinen Ristiretki

Not Available

Arman and the Last Crusade is a documentary reality program in which Alizad, together with the graph of Tuukka Tiensuu travel to eight of the countries all over the world, our Culture and individual lifestyles countries. Alizad and Tiensuu make the ten-day-long trip every country, trying to get to for a period of 10 days as part of any community, group, tribe, or the environment. All communities are different, but all of them are entirely outside Western culture and way of life. The series Alizad and Tiensuu trying to see as much as possible the culture of a family or community, and events of everyday life, and looks similar to the viewers. In each episode, the crew have to earn the trust, so that they get into it.