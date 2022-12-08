Armed Reaction

Not Available

The Chinese name for the series, 陀槍師姐, is literally translated as "Armed Sisters". It describes the show's main focus on the first armed female police constables in Hong Kong. Up until the early 90's, female police constables in Hong Kong were not armed, and were frequently assigned office and desk works. In Mainland China, the series are recognized as 女警本色, which means "The True Colour of Policewomen". While in Taiwan, the first season was under the title "麻辣女刑警"(Spicy Female Cops), and the title 陀槍師姐 has been used since the third season.