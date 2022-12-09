Armed Reaction 2021

Not Available

Inspector Tai On-na (Jessica Hester Hsuan) has always been comfortable in the logistic position of file management. Because of fate, he will work with the Yuanzu-level Tuoqiang senior sister Chan Sam-yuan (Joyce Tang) and the male god of the Flying Tigers team Mung Hon-sam (Moses Chan) to solve the case. (Hui Shiu Hung) arranges to join the unsettled case team, and a group of police officers with their own "characteristics", under the leadership of Hon-sam, pursue unsettled cases that are not of concern to the outside world. Hon-sam was dissatisfied with On-na and fought each other until it was revealed that Anna was afraid of using a gun because of being hijacked, and the two sparked love! On-na meets again with Lau Tat-Wah (Him Law), a tuition student who was destroyed many years ago, but he has joined the underworld... Under the impetus of feelings and guilt, can On-na get back the pistol and re-energize her, and become a new generation of "armed lady cop" ?