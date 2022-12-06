Not Available

Armitage III

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Katsuhito Akiyama

Studio

PIONEER LDC

The year is 2046. Detective Ross Sylibus is transferred to Mars when a country singer on his flight is murdered. Making matters more complicated is that the singer is a "Third" - a robot that looks and feels like a human. Sylibus is partnered with Armitage - a beautiful female cop with a bad attitude. As they investigate the murder of the singer and other women on Mars, they uncover a conspiracy that can have them both killed by the Martian government, especially when Armitage is revealed to be a Third herself.

Cast

Ryûsei NakaoRene D'Anclaude
Masaharu SatōLt. Larry Randolph
Hiroko KasaharaArmitage
Yasunori MasutaniRoss

