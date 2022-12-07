Armor Hero

Not Available

Xin Nan, Bei Miao, Dong Shan, Xi Zhao, and Kun Zhong are the descendants of the fire village, the water village, the wood village, the metal village, and the earth village, respectively. Their bodies contain a mysterious gene. Under the use of the Guang Ying Armor they will receive magical combat armors that have been passed down since the ancient times. With these armors, they will become the embodiment of righteousness - Yan Long Xia, the Fire Dragon Hero, Hei Xi Xia, the Black Rhinoceros Hero, Feng Ying Xia, the Wind Eagle Hero, Xue Ao Xia, the Snow Mastiff Hero, and Di Hu Xia, the Earth Tiger Hero. As these heroes, they will fight against the emperor of the darkness and his minions. To disrupt the happiness of the community, the evil ones used pollutants to create a pollution monsters that destroys the environment and the peace of the community.