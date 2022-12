Not Available

Years after the Great War in Armored Trooper Votoms, MellowLink has decided to hunt down the general that tried to kill him and his squadron and take vengeance for his departed comrades. MellowLink has the unique talent of being an Armor Hunter — that is, without using mecha, he manages to take down enemy mecha by himself, with the aid of a giant mecha-killing gun and his trusty combat knife.