Local adventurer Michael McGarrigle’s travels take him closer to home in a new series for BBC Northern Ireland, Around Ireland in 80 Days, beginning on Wednesday, May 13 on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.45pm. After 1080 days travelling around the world, his mission this time is to bring the rest of Ireland to Northern Ireland. Around Ireland in 80 Days begins on Wednesday, May 13 on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.45pm Once again, the series is presenter-led and presenter-shot, bringing Michael’s unique take on the world to viewers as in Around the World in 1080 Days the audience will feel they are on the road with Michael. As he makes his way from county to county Michael unearths people, places and attitudes in a film filled with good humour. Michael sums his journey up in one sentence: “Six thousand three hundred miles, over 2,000 puffins, 80 days, 43 beds, five old things - two pairs of trousers, two pairs of socks and one pair of hiking boots, all worn out, 3.5kg of body fat, two Garda’ cautions at Dublin airport and Portlaoise prison and an unconfirmed partridge in a pear tree due to consumption of an unspecified number of pints.” The adventurer starts his journey on the border between Newry and Dundalk, making his way eventually to the island’s most northerly county, Donegal. There is no script, no game plan other than to travel places most of us here in Northern Ireland have never been and to meet people Michael has never met before.