Around the World in 20 Years is a BBC television travel documentary first broadcast in December 2008, presented by Michael Palin. It follows him as he retraces the Dubai - Mumbai leg of his journey Around the World in 80 Days. Also featured is his reunion with the Captain and Crew of the al-Shama dhow, in which he had undertaken the journey 20 years ago. A Special 20th Anniversary Edition of the Around the World.. book was also published, titled Around the World in 80 days - Revisited, which incorporated pictures from, as well as an account of, this journey.