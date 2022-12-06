Around the World in 80 Days with Michael Palin

Not Available

Michael Palin: Around the World in 80 Days is a BBC television series presented by comedian and actor Michael Palin documenting his eighty-day trip around the world. Palin was to not use any form of travel that was not around during Jules Verne's book, Around the World in 80 Days in 1873; most importantly, he was to use no aircraft. He followed Phileas Fogg's route as closely as possible during the series. However, Palin encountered several setbacks that Fogg did not, partly due to traveling with a five person camera crew, his Passepartout.